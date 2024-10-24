18.1 C
Mondadori opens new bookshop in Rome's Galleria Alberto Sordi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Books return to Galleria Alberto Sordi in Rome.

Mondadori, the largest publishing company in Italy, will open a new bookshop at the Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall in the historic centre of Rome on Thursday.

 

The 450-sqm store is spread out over three floors on the Via del Tritone side of the landmark shopping centre that opens onto Via del Corso, a few steps away from Palazzo Chigi.

 

The new store offers 20,000 titles, from classics to contemporary fiction, and consolidates Mondadori's presence in Rome where it has been active for the last 20 years.

 

The Mondadori Group has opened more than 30 new bookstores this year, confirming its position as the most extensive bookshop network in Italy with more than 500 directly operated and franchised bookstores.

 

The new Rome outlet is hailed as "a milestone in the expansion of our network" by Mondadori Retail CEO Carmine Perna, who said the company plans to strengthen its role as "the key player in the business by creating socio-cultural centres throughout the country, from large cities to the smallest villages, for the widest possible audience".

 

The new Mondadori Bookshop at Galleria Alberto Sordi. Photos Mondadori Group.

 

The shop's ground floor hosts the latest from the book world - bestsellers, BookToks, thrillers, novels and local publications - along with a stationery department.

 

The first floor offers "the entire catalogue" of literature, from classics to non-fiction, international books and Kobo eReaders, as well as a space for cultural events.

 

The basement is devoted to children, with books, games and comics, as well as a music section, while each floor is equipped with "Trovalibro" touch screens and automatic checkouts.

 

The calendar of events, including book signings and meetings with writers and figures from the world of entertainment, will launch immediately.

 

Mondadori says the aim of its events programme is "to actively engage readers and foster cultural dialogue, establishing the store as a socio-cultural centre for the entire community".

 

Galleria Alberto Sordi, formerly known as Galleria Colonna until being renamed after the late Roman actor 20 years ago, recently underwent a major renovation and has since opened well-known brands including Hamleys and Uniqlo.

 

The shopping mall was formerly the home of a flagship Feltrinelli bookshop which closed its doors more than two years ago ahead of the refurbishment works.

