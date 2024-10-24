The Presence of Femicide in Italy: A Call to Action

In a country renowned for its rich culture and history, lies a darker reality, where a woman’s autonomy can become justification for her murder. In Italy, the increasing number of women killed by their intimate partners continues to alarm the public, prompting urgent calls for cultural change and stronger preventative measures.

Femicide is best understood as violence against women, committed solely because of their gender, often by intimate partners or close family members. Under the Italian Criminal Code, however, femicide is not specifically defined; crimes against women fall under general homicide laws, covered by Articles 575, 576, and 577. In Europe, 29% of female homicides are committed by intimate partners. In Italy, that figure rises to 43% in recent years. According to official statistics, a woman is killed every three days in Italy, and shockingly, surveys suggest that up to 50% of men consider violence in relationships to be acceptable.

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women

Italy remains a country where traditional gender roles are deeply ingrained, with patriarchy still at the core of many family structures. This normalization of male dominance enables dangerous behaviors to persist. At the center of the nation’s recent reckoning with femicide is the tragic case of Giulia Cecchettin and her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, which has sparked public outrage.

On November 11, 2023, 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin, a biomedical engineering student, was allegedly murdered by Turetta near Venice. To many, Turetta appeared to be a harmless young man, but in reality, his behavior had become increasingly obsessive and toxic. Reports revealed that he had exhibited controlling tendencies, enraged by Giulia's decision to end their relationship. In one of her final voice messages, Giulia expressed her growing fear:

"Don’t you feel ridiculous? You are obsessed, you are a psychopath. You are starting to scare me. You made me lose trust. All these control mechanisms over me, watching when I go to sleep, how long I’m online, and asking if I’m texting someone. They are all obsessive methods you use to control me, and they scare me, Pippo, they scare me.”

What began as a seemingly normal night quickly turned tragic. After dinner, Giulia informed Turetta that she no longer wanted to continue their relationship. When she attempted to escape from his car, he attacked her, stabbing her multiple times. Turetta was arrested days later in Germany, and the Venice Prosecutor's Office charged him with aggravated voluntary homicide with premeditation and cruelty, citing his possession of tools intended for the crime.

Just a week after Giulia’s death, four more women were murdered in Italy by current or former partners, further highlighting the epidemic of male violence against women. This wave of femicides has sparked renewed discussions about the deeply rooted causes of such violence. Activists argue that while legal reforms are necessary, cultural shifts are equally important in challenging the patriarchal attitudes that allow these behaviors to persist.

Italy lights up Colosseum in red to remember women killed by men

In response, Italy’s parliament has begun exploring measures to protect women more effectively. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first female leader, has pledged to launch an educational campaign aimed at combating misogyny from an early age. This initiative, targeting schools, aims to change harmful attitudes and foster respect for women. In a symbolic act of solidarity, the names of femicide victims will be projected in red on the Colosseum during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, while civil protests continue to call for action.

Femicide in Italy is not only a crisis of violent crime but also a reflection of deeply entrenched gender inequalities. The case of Giulia Cecchettin is one of many, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers women face in a society that still tolerates male dominance and violence. Addressing femicide requires not only legal reforms and support for survivors but also a collective effort to challenge and dismantle harmful cultural norms.

As the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women approaches, Italy finds itself at a critical juncture. What steps will the government and society take to honor the lives of the victims and prevent future tragedies? The eradication of femicide must be a shared responsibility—by men, women, lawmakers, and citizens alike—to ensure a future where women are safe, respected, and free from violence.