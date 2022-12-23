Agreement reached between Italy and UK on exchange of driving licences without a test

The UK and Italy have today signed an agreement for the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test.

An agreement between Italy and the UK to allow the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test has been signed today. Inigo Lambertini, the Italian Ambassador to the UK, and Edward Llewellyn, the British Ambassador to Italy met today to sign the agreement in Rome.

The agreement will allow holders of driving licences issued in the United Kingdom, Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar to apply to exchange their driving licence into an Italian one*. The agreement also makes provision for exchange of expired licences up to a period of 5 years as well as lost and stolen licences, subject to domestic procedures.

The UK Ambassador to Italy Ed Llewellyn said today:

"Over the past few months, the British Government and the British Embassy in Italy have continued to work to solve one of the main concerns of British citizens living in Italy."

"I am now pleased to announce that, after intensive work between London and Rome, an agreement has been reached with the Italian authorities that allows a UK driving licence to be exchanged for an Italian one without having to take any exam, either written or practical."

"This agreement was reached thanks to the active cooperation of the Italian government. It has been a complex negotiation and the deal today represents the close values, mutual respect and genuine friendship between our two countries. I sincerely thank the Italian government on behalf of the United Kingdom for their collaboration.”

“We are now working hard with the Italian Government to bring the agreement into effect as quickly as possible. We will update our online Living in Guide and publish information on our social media as soon as this is possible.”

“As previously announced, we are also making arrangements with our Italian partners to ensure UK licences will continue to be recognised beyond 31 December 2022 for a further 12 months”.

Ph: mundissima / Shutterstock.com