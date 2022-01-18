Ed Llewellyn to be new UK ambassador to Italy

Jill Morris leaves role as British ambassador to Italy.

Edward Llewellyn is to take over from Jill Morris as Britain's new ambassador to Italy and San Marino.

The news was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Llewellyn, who served as UK ambassador to France from 2016 until 2021, has reportedly spent the last few months learning the Italian language before taking up his new role in Rome at the end of February.

The embassy's charge d'affaires Eleanor Sanders will be in charge until the arrival of the new ambassador who in 2016 was appointed Lord Llewellyn of Steep and became a member of the House of Lords.

Born in 1965, Llewellyn is an Old Etonian and served as Downing Street chief of staff under former prime minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2016. He is married with three children.

Jill Morris, UK ambassador to Italy 2016 to 2022.

Llewellyn's predecessor Jill Morris, who became Britain's first woman ambassador to Italy and San Marino in 2016, leaves Rome after more than five years in the role.

Her tenure coincided with Brexit negotiations and the covid-19 pandemic, and she saw five different Italian governments, including those led by Matteo Renzi, Paolo Gentiloni, two led by Giuseppe Conte and finally the current executive of Mario Draghi.

She also welcomed Prince Charles to Italy on two occasions during her time in Rome.

Morris brought considerable experience in EU affairs to her role as ambassador, and was a passionate advocate for the Italian language, culture and style.

Prior to her arrival in Italy, she spent three years in Brussels with the UK delegation to the EU, as well as serving as director of the Europe department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and head of the consular strategy department in London.

In 2015 she was awarded the CMG, or Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, for services to British foreign policy.

She is currently training for her next diplomatic role.