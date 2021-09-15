Mario Draghi is the only Italian on TIME 100 list

Draghi makes TIME 100 list for third time.

Italy's premier Mario Draghi has been included in this year's TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world according to the American news magazine.

Draghi is the only Italian on the annual list in what is his third time to make the cut - previously as European Central Bank boss and now as prime minister of Italy.

The final list of individuals is chosen exclusively by editors at TIME which says the people included range from "pioneers, leaders and titans to artists, innovators and icons."

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, recalls Draghi's remarks in 2012 when he famously declared that the ECB would "do whatever it takes to preserve the euro."

Describing Draghi as "someone with deep expertise and a steady demeanor", Yellen says "the U.S. is grateful to have Mario as a partner."

"Mario is guiding his nation through the pandemic with a deft hand, championing a swift vaccination campaign and relief measures to help Italian businesses and workers" - writes Yellen - "It’s been nine years since his famous speech, but Mario’s “do whatever it takes” approach is more relevant and inspiring than ever."

The 18th edition of the list includes Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, gymnast Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and country music star Dolly Parton.