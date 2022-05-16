Media and LGBT+ discrimination: UK and Italy compared
The United Kingdom in the front line against discrimination
- The British Embassy, in tackling the misuse of journalistic language on LGBT+ topics renews its partnership with the Circolo Mario Mieli, a non- profit organisation for LGBT+ Culture.
- The commitment against LGBT+ discrimination analysed by two experts in the field: Ben Hunte for the UK and Senio Bonini for Italy.
- The fight against LGBT+ discrimination remains a priority for Her Majesty's Government
After music, fashion and art, the British Embassy and the Mario Mieli Circle of LGBT+ Culture, organisers of Roma Pride, together put a spotlight on the language used by the Italian and British, and European, media. The media's portrayal of the LGBT+ reality has often been controversial: from the most violent homophobic news cases to the 'simple' presence of LGBT+ people in the world of show business, sport, television entertainment.
Deputy Ambassador Eleanor Sanders said: 'As the representative of Her Majesty's Government in Italy, my goal is to do everything I can to implement and emphasise the importance of defending diversity in all social spheres. More needs to be done, everywhere in the world, to ensure that LGBT+ people feel safe and are treated equally throughout society. I am very proud to be here today, together with my friends at Mario Mieli, trying to achieve this goal. It is differences that enrich us, bring new perspectives and points of view, thus enabling us to improve ourselves and the communities in which we live."
Ben Hunte was the BBC's first LGBT+ correspondent. He has always covered stories about sexuality and gender. He was also, throughout his career, a correspondent from North Africa. In July 2020, Ben was ranked number one on The Guardian and DIVA Magazine's Pride Power List.
Senio Bonini, host of Agorà Extra on Rai3, is a journalist and TV author. A former correspondent for Rainews24, he has followed the Council Presidency for years. He is civilly united with Rosario and is the father of two little twins, Leo and Luna.
The confirmation of the presence of the British delegation symbolises the attention with which Ambassador Ed Lewellyn, and the entire overseas mission, deals with such a relevant social issue. The Embassy's actions are part of the Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office's action strategy.