Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May

General strike on Friday to disrupt services by Italy's public and private transport companies.

Italy's transport sector faces disruption on Friday 20 May due to a national general strike to protest against the government's military spending on Ukraine which, trade unions say, would be better spent on increasing workers' wages.

Road and rail services could face delays and cancellations over 24 hours on Friday, with possible inconveniences also facing those travelling by air or by sea.

The nationwide action will affect local, regional and national transport systems, with strike schedules varying from city to city.

Train services provided by Trenitalia and Italo will be affected by the strike over a 24--hour period, from 21.00 on Thursday 19 May, with both companies guaranteeing certain services at peak times.

Rome's buses, trams and subways operated by ATAC face disruption throughout Friday however services are guaranteed during rush-hour periods: in the morning until 08.30, and from 17.00 to 20.00.

Bus services provided by Roma TPL in the capital's suburbs will also be affected on Friday, as will regional coach services operated by Cotral.

In Milan the strike will disrupt ATM public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and after 18.00.

For details of the Rome strike see the city's mobility agency website.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76925
Previous article Media and LGBT+ discrimination: UK and Italy compared

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city
Transport

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city

Rome subway stations to get cash machines
Transport

Rome subway stations to get cash machines

Italy public transport strike on 28 April
Transport

Italy public transport strike on 28 April

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June
Transport

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis
Transport

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March

Rome subway closes due to lack of trains
Transport

Rome subway closes due to lack of trains

Italian hauliers to stop services from 14 March over rising fuel costs
Transport

Italian hauliers to stop services from 14 March over rising fuel costs

Italy public transport strike on 8 March
Transport

Italy public transport strike on 8 March

Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February

Rome's Metro A to close early for 18 months
Transport

Rome's Metro A to close early for 18 months

Rome public transport strike on 4 February
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 4 February

Rome bus and metro strike on 14 January
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 14 January

Rome bus and metro timetable for Christmas and New Year
Transport

Rome bus and metro timetable for Christmas and New Year

Electric scooter user killed in Rome amid safety debate in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter user killed in Rome amid safety debate in Italy