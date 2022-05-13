The 9 Best Bars in Monti

The Monti district rivals other areas of Rome for its nightlife and bar scene.

Monti is full of lots of things: hipsters, kids, bikers, tourists trying to get photos of hanging ivy - all of which may lead you to want a drink.

Luckily, in this neighborhood there are plenty of good spots, whether you want a pub, a wine bar, a new speakeasy, or a hip cocktail bar. You’ll find all of these and more.

Check out our list of the best bars in Monti below.

Drink Kong

Atmospheric neon lights and good background music set the scene for Roman evenings at Drink Kong, which offers award winning cocktails in Italy.

Here you can play with pairings and munch on international cuisine, presented as true masterpieces.

Address: Piazza San Martino ai Monti 8

Tel: 06 2348 8666

Hours: 6.30 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Instagram: @drinkkong

The Barber Shop

Looking for some nightlife? The Barber shop was the Capital's first private mixology bar and is still a fun secret place.

This is a private club that requires a “membership” that you can attain after you make a reservation.

If you like Mezcal, try the Naked & Famous.

Perfect for those who like to keep late hours: you can make a reservation for 2am.

Address: 6 Isis Street

Tel: 348 797 5289

Hours: 11 p.m - 4 a.m.

Instagram: @thebaebershoptbs

The Race Club

Just a stone's throw from the Colosseum, Race Club is a facility with two souls: on one side a machine shop, on the other a bar.

The drink offerings focus on quality premium spirits. Entry requires a reservation. Regulations for patrons (who are called "racers") include suitable clothing and payment with cash only.

The Baby Ron, a drink served in a baby bottle, seems to be popular right now.

Address: Via Labicana 52

Tel: 06 96044048

Hours: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Instagram: @theraceclubroma

La Barrique

This recently renovated upscale wine bar pairs the best labels with quality dishes.

In a cozy environment, where the dominant element is wood, you can sip a good glass of wine and taste braised pork, tasty meatballs or a filet of ombrine fish and friggitelli.

Perfect for a boozy lunch.

Address: Via del Boschetto 41 b

Tel: 06 47825953

Hours: 12:45 p.m. - 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Instagram: @labarriquemonti

Fiddler's Elbow

A corner of Ireland in Rome is located right in Rione Monti, and it is ideal for drinking beer - Guinness, of course, or at any rate Irish beer.

A bar that doesn’t smell like feet, and where you can even get a decent Scottish whiskey. It's the place for you if you love pub nights, or rather, real pubs. The stand up comedy night is always a blast.

P.S. Sports fans will find dedicated big screens.

Address: Via dell'Olmata, 43

Tel: 06 487 2110

Hours: 4 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Instagram: @fiddlerselbowrome

Rooftop Spritzeria Monti

The perfect little place for aperitif lovers was born on the rooftop of the apartment building.

Of course, the undisputed hero here is the spritz, the ideal vacation happy hour drink.

The view of Rome’s rooftops, though not the best, is impressive enough, and your drink will have the same color as the sun disappearing over the horizon.

Address: Via dei Serpenti, 108

Tel: 339 715 7636

Hours: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Instagram: @spritzeria.monti

Libreria Caffè Bohémien

A mixology bar, an art gallery, a library - what is it exactly we don’t know, but we definitely like that it doesn’t give off piano bar vibes.

Perfect for those who want a table outside and to watch the world go by while enjoying a glass of wine.

Address: Via degli Zingari, 36

Tel: 39 722 4622

Hours: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Instagram: Non existent. Again, what is this place? If you never go, you'll never know.

Antigallery

A self- proclaimed night club, this bar has fantastic bartenders that will mix up any request.

The after dinner crowd usually spills over into the piazza enjoying the loud, somewhat cheesy music until late. Although, recently it has become a gathering spot for aperitivo lovers and tourists in the late afternoon.

Perfect if you're sick of the fancy cocktail scene.

Address: Piazza degli Zingari 3

Tel: 6 4547 2023

Hours: 10a.m. - 11 p.m.

Instagram: @antigallery_monti

Blackmarket Hall

In the fictional Monti Bar Awards, Blackmarket Hall would easily win the award for most eclectic decor.

A well- known Monti institution, enjoy cocktails, live music, and a laid back crowd.

Address: Via de' Ciancaleoni, 31

Tel: 349 199 5295

Hours: 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Instagram: @blackmarkethall