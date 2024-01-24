Rome reopens Galleria Alberto Sordi with new shops

Stores at landmark Rome mall reduced from 27 to 15 following renovation.

Rome's newly-renovated Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall in the capital's historic centre was inaugurated on Tuesday evening ahead of its imminent reopening with new shops.

The inauguration event, which comes after almost a year of renovation work, was attended by mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso, along with a host of city officials and actor Christian De Sica.

The relaunch of the landmark shopping centre on Via del Corso involves a remodelling and expansion of the commercial spaces, which have decreased from 27 to 15.

The new Italian and international stores set to open in the refurbished Rome mall include Uniqlo, Calvin Klein, Hamleys toy shop, Mango, Havaianas and Mondadori Bookstore, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

There will also be four bars and restaurants: Iginio Massari, Ristorante Stendhal, Antica Focacceria San Francesco, and Rossopomodoro.

The mall's renovation highlights its "historical and architectural value", according to the city website, and the building's mosaics and plasterwork have been restored to their former glory.

The glass doors have been removed to open up the building to its surroundings, and the internal kiosk bars with tables will not be making a reappearance.

Galleria Alberto Sordi minus glass doors #Rome pic.twitter.com/S3pT0h0vM7 — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) December 3, 2023

"The Galleria will become a multifunctional space with offices and commercial spaces, with significant employment", Gualtieri said in his inauguration speech.

"In the Rome that is transforming and preparing for the Jubilee, the reopening of the Galleria Alberto Sordi represents a fundamental step" - the mayor told Corriere della Sera newspaper - "another tangible sign of a city that is once again growing and attracting investments".

Rome's tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato hailed the reopening as part of "a major recovery that goes hand in hand with the development of new luxury hotels, which will stimulate the commercial development of the city."

A brief history of Galleria Alberto Sordi

Originally known as Galleria Colonna, due to its location in Piazza Colonna, the mall was built on the site of the late 16th-century Palazzo Piombino which was demolished in 1889.

Designed by architect Dario Carbone in the Art Nouveau style, the elegant new building was inaugurated in 1922 and finally completed in 1940.

Galleria Colonna was renamed after the much-loved Roman actor Alberto Sordi following his death in 2003.

Photo Il Giornale