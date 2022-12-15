Italy's 2023 winter sales dates, region by region

Winter sales begin in Rome and Milan on 5 January.

Italy's post-Christmas sales season begins in Rome and most regions on 5 January 2023, with winter sales starting in Sicily three days earlier.

Italian consumer watchdog Codacons reminds shoppers that during sales shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.

Codacons says that shoppers should be aware of the regulations regarding sales and should check whether prices have actually been lowered.

Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.

Consumers should be wary of discounts of more than 50 per cent. Codacons says that only the highest-end shops could afford to offer such a discount, and that if consumers suspect a scam that they should contact Codacons or the police.

Shopkeepers are also obliged to accept the credit cards displayed on their windows as payment during sales.

Unless the item is damaged shopkeepers do not have to accept returns on sale items, nor are they obliged to allow customers to try on items.

Sales last for around six weeks, longer in a few regions. Here are the dates of Italy's winter 2023 sales region by region:

Abruzzo : 5 January (for 60 days)Basilicata: 5 January – 2 March

: 5 January (for 60 days)Basilicata: 5 January – 2 March Bolzano : 5 January – 18 February

: 5 January – 18 February Calabria : 5 January – 28 February

: 5 January – 28 February Campania : 5 January – 2 April

: 5 January – 2 April Emilia Romagna : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Friuli Venezia Giulia : 5 January – 31 March

: 5 January – 31 March Lazio : 5 January – 15 February

: 5 January – 15 February Liguria : 5 January – 18 February

: 5 January – 18 February Lombardia : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Marche : 5 January – 1 March

: 5 January – 1 March Molise : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Piemonte : 5 January – 28 February

: 5 January – 28 February Puglia : 5 January – 28 February

: 5 January – 28 February Sardinia : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Sicily : 2 January – 15 March

: 2 January – 15 March Tuscany : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Trento : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Umbria : 5 January – 5 March

: 5 January – 5 March Valle d'Aosta : 5 January – 31 March

: 5 January – 31 March Veneto: 5 January – 28 February

Photo credit: Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com.