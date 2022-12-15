Italy's 2023 winter sales dates, region by region

Winter sales begin in Rome and Milan on 5 January.
Italy's post-Christmas sales season begins in Rome and most regions on 5 January 2023, with winter sales starting in Sicily three days earlier.
Italian consumer watchdog Codacons reminds shoppers that during sales shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.
Codacons says that shoppers should be aware of the regulations regarding sales and should check whether prices have actually been lowered.
Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.
Consumers should be wary of discounts of more than 50 per cent. Codacons says that only the highest-end shops could afford to offer such a discount, and that if consumers suspect a scam that they should contact Codacons or the police.
Shopkeepers are also obliged to accept the credit cards displayed on their windows as payment during sales.
Unless the item is damaged shopkeepers do not have to accept returns on sale items, nor are they obliged to allow customers to try on items.
Sales last for around six weeks, longer in a few regions. Here are the dates of Italy's winter 2023 sales region by region:
- Abruzzo: 5 January (for 60 days)Basilicata: 5 January – 2 March
- Bolzano: 5 January – 18 February
- Calabria: 5 January – 28 February
- Campania: 5 January – 2 April
- Emilia Romagna: 5 January – 5 March
- Friuli Venezia Giulia: 5 January – 31 March
- Lazio: 5 January – 15 February
- Liguria: 5 January – 18 February
- Lombardia: 5 January – 5 March
- Marche: 5 January – 1 March
- Molise: 5 January – 5 March
- Piemonte: 5 January – 28 February
- Puglia: 5 January – 28 February
- Sardinia: 5 January – 5 March
- Sicily: 2 January – 15 March
- Tuscany: 5 January – 5 March
- Trento: 5 January – 5 March
- Umbria: 5 January – 5 March
- Valle d'Aosta: 5 January – 31 March
- Veneto: 5 January – 28 February
Photo credit: Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome
British School Corporate Services - DOS position
Tour Coordinator - Front office
Completely remodeled 2-bedroom flat Salario area