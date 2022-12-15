11.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 15 December 2022
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's 2023 winter sales dates, region by region
News Economy

Italy's 2023 winter sales dates, region by region

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Winter sales begin in Rome and Milan on 5 January.

Italy's post-Christmas sales season begins in Rome and most regions on 5 January 2023, with winter sales starting in Sicily three days earlier.

Italian consumer watchdog Codacons reminds shoppers that during sales shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.

Codacons says that shoppers should be aware of the regulations regarding sales and should check whether prices have actually been lowered.

Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.

Consumers should be wary of discounts of more than 50 per cent. Codacons says that only the highest-end shops could afford to offer such a discount, and that if consumers suspect a scam that they should contact Codacons or the police.

Shopkeepers are also obliged to accept the credit cards displayed on their windows as payment during sales.

Unless the item is damaged shopkeepers do not have to accept returns on sale items, nor are they obliged to allow customers to try on items.

Sales last for around six weeks, longer in a few regions. Here are the dates of Italy's winter 2023 sales region by region:

  • Abruzzo: 5 January (for 60 days)Basilicata: 5 January – 2 March
  • Bolzano: 5 January – 18 February
  • Calabria: 5 January – 28 February
  • Campania: 5 January – 2 April
  • Emilia Romagna: 5 January – 5 March
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia: 5 January – 31 March
  • Lazio: 5 January – 15 February
  • Liguria: 5 January – 18 February
  • Lombardia: 5 January – 5 March
  • Marche: 5 January – 1 March
  • Molise: 5 January – 5 March
  • Piemonte: 5 January – 28 February
  • Puglia: 5 January – 28 February
  • Sardinia: 5 January – 5 March
  • Sicily: 2 January – 15 March
  • Tuscany: 5 January – 5 March
  • Trento: 5 January – 5 March
  • Umbria: 5 January – 5 March
  • Valle d'Aosta: 5 January – 31 March
  • Veneto: 5 January – 28 February

Photo credit: Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com.

Aur 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Economy

Italy competition watchdog opens energy price hikes probe

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

Italy unveils €200 bonus for 28 million workers and pensioners

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

What are NFTs and why are they trending

Natalie Kay Salati Natalie Kay Salati -
Economy

Italy’s economy set to recover faster than expected

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

Italy celebrates Ennio Morricone with new coin

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

No Delivery Day in Italy as riders strike for rights

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

Rome council votes against free market Bolkestein directive

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Economy

Ryanair and easyJet cancel flights

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -