When do Italy's summer sales begin in 2022?

Rome's summer sales start on 2 July.

Summer sales in Rome and the Lazio region begin officially on Saturday 2 July with discounted clothes, shoes and accessories on offer for the following six weeks.

Italy's summer sales begin in practically all regions on 2 July, with the exception of Sicily where they start on 1 July.

Consumer watchdog Codacons points out that shoppers should be aware of the regulations regarding sales and should check whether prices have actually been lowered.

Shoppers should be wary of shops advertising discounts of more than 50 per cent.

Codacons says that only shops at the very high end of the market could afford to offer such a discount, and that if consumers suspect a scam that they should contact Codacons or the police.

Shopkeepers are obliged to display both the full and discounted price of all items on sale, and they must accept the credit cards displayed on their windows as payment during sales.

Unless the item is damaged shopkeepers do not have to accept returns on sale items, nor are they obliged to allow customers to try on items.

Sales in Italy are governed by regional laws, with sales in Lazio beginning on the first Saturday in January and July every year.

Here is the calendar of Italy's 2022 summer sales, with the start and end dates region by region:

Sicily: 1 July - 15 September 
Abruzzo: 2 July (60 days)
Basilicata: 2 July - 2 September 
Calabria: 2 July - 30 August 
Campania: 2 July - 30 August 
Emilia Romagna: 2 July - 31 August 
Friuli Venezia Giulia: 2 July - 30 September (60 days not necessarily consecutive)
Lazio: 2 July (6 weeks)
Liguria: 2 July - 16 August (45 days)
Lombardia: 2 July - 30 August 
Marche: 2 July (60 days)
Molise: 2 July - 31 August
Piedmont: 2 July (8 weeks)
Puglia: 2 July - 15 September 
Sardinia: 2 July - 30 August 
Tuscany: 2 July (60 days)
Umbria: 2 July (60 days)
Aosta Valley: 2 July - 30 September
Veneto: 2 July - 31 August 
Trento and Province: businesses choose independently when to hold sales, for 60 days

Photo credit: Luis Santos / Shutterstock.com

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77134
Previous article Rome battles wildfires amid record June heatwave

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's winter sales season kicks off
Retail

Italy's winter sales season kicks off

Amazon couriers in Italy call off Black Friday strike
Retail

Amazon couriers in Italy call off Black Friday strike

Italy embraces Black Friday sales
English news in Italy

Italy embraces Black Friday sales

Italy faces Black Friday strike by Amazon couriers
Retail

Italy faces Black Friday strike by Amazon couriers

Rome summer sales in 2021
Retail

Rome summer sales in 2021

Primark to open second Rome store on 1 June
Retail

Primark to open second Rome store on 1 June

Rome's winter sales set to start before Christmas
Retail

Rome's winter sales set to start before Christmas

Rome's first Primark opens in time for Black Friday sales
Retail

Rome's first Primark opens in time for Black Friday sales

Christmas without Amazon: Italy's shops urge people to buy local
Retail

Christmas without Amazon: Italy's shops urge people to buy local

Primark to open Rome store on 27 November
Retail

Primark to open Rome store on 27 November

Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna
Retail

Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna

Rome summer sales in July and August
Retail

Rome summer sales in July and August

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue
Retail

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured
Retail

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured

January 2020 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2020 sales in Rome