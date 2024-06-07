29.8 C
Italy's news in English
News Retail

Uniqlo expands in Italy with new Rome store at Termini station

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Termini store will be fourth Uniqlo outlet in Italy.

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo is to open a new outlet in Rome's central Termini train station this autumn, as the company expands in the Italian capital and in Milan.

The large-scale Termini outlet will be the second Uniqlo store in Rome after the retailer launched at the Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall in April of this year.

The opening in Termini "represents one of the next steps for our growth in Italy" - said Uniqlo Italia CEO Mark Barnatovic - "giving us the opportunity to offer our clothing to a new type of customer who frequently travels by train passing through Rome."

Uniqlo Roma Termini will be the fourth Italian outlet for the company which launched in Italy in 2019 with a flagship store in Milan's Piazza Cordusio.

Last month Uniqlo opened its third Italian store with an outlet in Piazza Gae Aulenti in the Porta Nuova district of Milan.

Owned by Fast Retailing Company, the Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer operates more than 3,700 stores worldwide.

Cover image: Shoppers queue to get into the Uniqlo store at Galleria Alberto Sordi in Rome. Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.

