Amazon couriers in Italy call off Black Friday strike

Unions reach deal with Amazon management.

A threatened Black Friday strike involving couriers in Italy serving the online retail giant Amazon has been called off, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The strike, proclaimed at one of the busiest times of the year, had been called to request "lower workloads and pace, which have become unsustainable, and to reduce the weekly working hours of drivers."

The breakthrough came after Amazon reached an agreement with trade unions and employer association Assoespressi, which represents 12,000 couriers.

Four out of five Italians say they are interested in making a purchase during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, on 26 and 29 November.

