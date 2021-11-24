In Italy, a cartoon set in Rome is the most watched series on Netflix

Tear Along the Dotted Line is more popular in Italy than Squid Game.

Netflix Italy is celebrating its gamble on Rome cartoonist Michele Rech, better known as Zerocalcare, whose new animated mini-series has become the nation's most watched show on the streaming platform.

The offbeat series Tear Along the Dotted Line (Strappare lungo i bordi in Italian) was launched last week in 190 countries around the world, in various languages including English.

It includes anecdotes, reflections and flashbacks by Zerocalcare who has an "armadillo-for-a-conscience" and who narrates the six-part series in his proud Roman dialect.

The linguistics have caused problems for some Italians outside Rome, however, amid claims the show verges on incomprehensible at times, leading to a heated debate on social media.

Zerocalcare, from the Rebibbia suburb, is not perturbed by the controversy, responding with irony on Twitter.

"For me, Romanesco is the language of the comfort zone", he said in an interview with Fanpage at the show's recent premiere at the Rome Film Fest.

"I speak more Romanesco in interviews than with my mother" - he said - "not because I have to flaunt it but because it's a question of my identity, it makes me feel entrenched in my fort."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76022
Previous article Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas
Entertainment

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome
Entertainment

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community
Entertainment

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy
Entertainment

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy
Entertainment

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look
Entertainment

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon
Entertainment

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones
Entertainment

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?
Entertainment

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome
Entertainment

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome

Italian TV: Terence Hill leaves Don Matteo after 20 years
Entertainment

Italian TV: Terence Hill leaves Don Matteo after 20 years

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award
Entertainment

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award