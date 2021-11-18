Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy launches Zerocalcare series set in Rome

Zerocalcare leaps from the comic strip into animated television.

Netflix Italy takes a dive into the offbeat world of Rome cartoonist Michele Rech, better known as Zerocalcare, with a new animated mini-series called Tear Along the Dotted Line.

The show, whose original Italian title is Strappare lungo i bordi, has been launched in 190 countries around the world and is available in several languages including English.

Netflix describes the new series as "offbeat, irreverent", and introduces it like this: "A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflects on his path in life and a would-be love as he and his friends travel outside the city."

The show was premiered at the Rome Film Festival last month and has received critical acclaim since it became available for streaming on Netflix.

The six episodes, each lasting about 15 minutes, are studded with flashbacks and anecdotes ranging from the artist's youth to the present day.

The animated series was written, directed and narrated by Zerocalcare who credited Netflix with giving him "absolute freedom" in the project.

"A few years ago I had the desire to try to tell a story not in comics but in cartoons" - Zerocalacare said at the Rome premiere - "because it is a more direct, more accessible language."

Fans say the series is "very Roman while also being universal", examining various Italian stereotypes as well as including social-political context, with Rome city life in the background.

The series sees the lead character confront themes such as meeting his friend Alice for the first time, briefly being the teacher's pet, the "nightmarish" experience of tutoring kids, the struggle of looking for work, consoling Alice after a breakup, and his struggles with grief.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75983
Previous article Italy in shock over family killing in Sassuolo

RELATED ARTICLES

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community
Entertainment

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy
Entertainment

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy
Entertainment

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look
Entertainment

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon
Entertainment

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones
Entertainment

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?
Entertainment

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome
Entertainment

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome

Italian TV: Terence Hill leaves Don Matteo after 20 years
Entertainment

Italian TV: Terence Hill leaves Don Matteo after 20 years

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award
Entertainment

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022
Entertainment

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver
Entertainment

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily
Entertainment

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily