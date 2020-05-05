Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto

Netflix headquarters to be located in the Via Veneto area of Rome.

Netflix, the American media services provider, has underscored its strong links with Rome by choosing to open a base in the Via Veneto area of the capital, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The new Netflix base will be in the historic Villino Rattazzi on Via Boncompagni, a prestigious street hosting the US embassy to Italy and the American parish church of St Patrick's.

The villa's offices will host the Italian team - numbering around 30 and based until now based in Amsterdam - working in the marketing, public relations and new production sectors, according to Corriere della Sera.

     Read also:

The three-storey building, which dates to around 1900, was designed by the architect Giulio Podesti, for the family of the statesman Urbano Rattazzi, one of Italy's founding fathers.

In addition to the existing American connections to Via Boncompagni, the choice of location by the streaming giant is not considered casual: the nearby Via Veneto is synonymous of Italy's dolce vita golden era of cinema and Hollywood actors.

Netflix, which has sponsored Rome's Spelacchio Christmas tree for the last two years, also filmed the hit series Suburra and Baby in the Eternal City - both of which have new seasons on the way - as well as movies such as The Two Popes.

The confirmation of the arrival of Netflix in Rome comes as the city's filming industry rebegins slowly under the restrictions of Italy's Phase Two in the coronavirus emergency.

