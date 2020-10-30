Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra
Third season of Netflix series Suburra hits TV screens in today.Netflix is back with the third and final season of the crime series Suburra, set in Rome's underworld, which will be available to view from 30 October in 190 countries around the world.
The final installment in the series, which became the first fully-Italian production on Netflix when it launched in October 2017, sees the return of actors Alessandro Borghi (Aureliano) and Giacomo Ferrara (Spadino).The third season promises to be "full of surprises" particularly involving Aureliano's new girlfriend Nadia (Federica Sabatini) and Spadino's wife Angelica (Carlotta Antonelli).
