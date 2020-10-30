Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra

Third season of Netflix series Suburra hits TV screens in today.

Netflix is back with the third and final season of the crime series Suburra, set in Rome's underworld, which will be available to view from 30 October in 190 countries around the world.

The final installment in the series, which became the first fully-Italian production on Netflix when it launched in October 2017, sees the return of actors Alessandro Borghi (Aureliano) and Giacomo Ferrara (Spadino).

Aureliano and Spadino

Adamo Dionisi as Manfredi Anacleti

The third season promises to be "full of surprises" particularly involving Aureliano's new girlfriend Nadia (Federica Sabatini) and Spadino's wife Angelica (Carlotta Antonelli).The series, whose storyline follows the murky dealings between criminals, politicians and property speculators, is a spin-off of Stefano Sollima's 2015 film Suburra, inspired by the novel of the same name by Giancarlo De Cataldo and Carlo Bonini.Suburra, which was inspired by real events, will be available to watch in several languages, including English.