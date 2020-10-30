Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties

According to the data published by the Italian Ministry of Health, 31,084 new cases of covid-19 have been registered today in Italy whilst 215,085 swabs have been carried out. 

199 deaths have been registered the last 24 hours and 95 more patients have been hospitalised in intensive care units.

Yesterday the new cases were 26,831 with 201 thousand swabes carried out.  Casualties were 217.

Also read: Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture

Eight regions are using intensive care beds that should be dedicated to non-covid-19 patients. This is what emerged from the 26th issue of the Instant Report Covid-19 of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Universita Cattolica, which makes a systematic comparison of the trend in the diffusion of Sars-Cov-2 at a national level.

The Regions mentioned by the report are Umbria, Lombardy, Marche, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Calabria and Campania. In particular Umbria is using more than 40% of its structural allocation of intensive care beds, Lombardy 16%, Marche 12%, Tuscany 11.66%, Emilia-Romagna 8%, Abruzzo 4% and Calabria just under 2%.

Ph: faboi / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72471
Previous article Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew

Naples curfew riots as Italy’s covid-19 cases hit new record
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples curfew riots as Italy’s covid-19 cases hit new record

Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte

Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew

Covid-19 in Rome: Limit social contacts for next 30 days, says Lazio governor
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Rome: Limit social contacts for next 30 days, says Lazio governor

Covid-19: Rome’s empty tourist buses to help reduce commuter crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome’s empty tourist buses to help reduce commuter crowds

Rome imposes night curfew to curb covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome imposes night curfew to curb covid-19

Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night