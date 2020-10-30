Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties

According to the data published by the Italian Ministry of Health, 31,084 new cases of covid-19 have been registered today in Italy whilst 215,085 swabs have been carried out.

199 deaths have been registered the last 24 hours and 95 more patients have been hospitalised in intensive care units.

Yesterday the new cases were 26,831 with 201 thousand swabes carried out. Casualties were 217.

Also read: Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture

Eight regions are using intensive care beds that should be dedicated to non-covid-19 patients. This is what emerged from the 26th issue of the Instant Report Covid-19 of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Universita Cattolica, which makes a systematic comparison of the trend in the diffusion of Sars-Cov-2 at a national level.

The Regions mentioned by the report are Umbria, Lombardy, Marche, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Calabria and Campania. In particular Umbria is using more than 40% of its structural allocation of intensive care beds, Lombardy 16%, Marche 12%, Tuscany 11.66%, Emilia-Romagna 8%, Abruzzo 4% and Calabria just under 2%.

Ph: faboi / Shutterstock.com