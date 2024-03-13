10 C
News Retail

Hamleys, world's oldest toy store, opens in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Iconic toy store launches in Galleria Alberto Sordi.

Hamleys of London, the world’s oldest toy retailer, will launch in Rome on Thursday with a flagship store at the Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall in the city centre.

The 1,500-sqm shop is one of 15 new stores set to open this spring at the landmark retail venue which recently underwent a major renovation.

The legendary toy chain, first opened by William Hamley in London in 1760, has stores in 15 countries around the world, including in Milan where it opened its first Italian outlet last year.

The company plans to open a total of 10 Hamleys stores in Italy over the next 10 years, including in Naples, with Italian franchisee Giochi Preziosi S.P.A.

The other new Italian and international stores set to open in Galleria Alberto Sordi in the coming weeks include Uniqlo, Mango, Havaianas and Mondadori Bookstore.

Photo credit: Laurence Berger / Shutterstock.com.

Address P.za Colonna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

