Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners

Sport and culture meet in Rome museum initiative.

Rome's city-run museums will offer free admission to participants in the 2024 edition of the Rome Marathon which takes place on the streets of the capital this weekend.

The initiative grants free entry to two people for each marathon runner, with access gained by showing the race registration number and an identification document at the ticket office.

The offer is available from 14-19 March and includes the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, Trajan's Markets, Centrale Montemartini, Villa Torlonia, the Largo Argentina archaeological site and the newly-opened Forma Urbis museum.

The following are excluded from the free admission: the Ukiyoe exhibition at Palazzo Braschi, the Helmut Newton exhibition at the Ara Pacis, the Fidia exhibition at Palazzo Caffarelli, the Forum Pass Super, the Circo Maximo Experience, and the Planetarium.

Dal 14 al 19 marzo i partecipanti alla #AceaRunRomeTheMarathon e un loro accompagnatore avranno accesso gratuito ai Musei del Sistema di @Roma.

The 29th edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", kicks off at 08.30 on Sunday 17 March.

The 42-km marathon begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in dozens of landmarks on the way, from the Roman Forum to Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

A record 19,000 people are registered for the main race this year, with a total of more than 40,000 participants including the other two non-competitive races: the “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

There is also a new record number of foreign participants - well over 10,000 - from 110 countries around the world.