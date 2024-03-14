17.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 14 March 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners
News Sport

Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sport and culture meet in Rome museum initiative.

Rome's city-run museums will offer free admission to participants in the 2024 edition of the Rome Marathon which takes place on the streets of the capital this weekend.

The initiative grants free entry to two people for each marathon runner, with access gained by showing the race registration number and an identification document at the ticket office.

The offer is available from 14-19 March and includes the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, Trajan's Markets, Centrale Montemartini, Villa Torlonia, the Largo Argentina archaeological site and the newly-opened Forma Urbis museum.

The following are excluded from the free admission: the Ukiyoe exhibition at Palazzo Braschi, the Helmut Newton exhibition at the Ara Pacis, the Fidia exhibition at Palazzo Caffarelli, the Forum Pass Super, the Circo Maximo Experience, and the Planetarium.

The 29th edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", kicks off at 08.30 on Sunday 17 March.

The 42-km marathon begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in dozens of landmarks on the way, from the Roman Forum to Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

A record 19,000 people are registered for the main race this year, with a total of more than 40,000 participants including the other two non-competitive races: the “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

There is also a new record number of foreign participants - well over 10,000 - from 110 countries around the world.

General Info

Address Piazza del Campidoglio, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners

Piazza del Campidoglio, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy beat Scotland in Six Nations rugby clash in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy Under 20s beat Scotland 47-14

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby 2024 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy withdraws Rome bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport Editorials

Everything you need to know about running the Rome Marathon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Jannick Sinner makes history with Australian Open win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -