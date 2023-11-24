17 C
Rome exhibits Ancient Greek masterpieces at Capitoline Museums

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fidia exhibition from 24 November until 5 May.

Rome's Capitoline Museums pay tribute to Phidias, hailed as the greatest Greek sculptor of the classical age, with an exhibition of masterpieces by the fifth-century BC genius.

The exhibition includes around 100 works including some ancient Greek artefacts that have never left their museums in Greece until now, as well as bronzes, paintings, manuscripts, drawings and multimedia installations.

Among the masterpieces on display are two original fragments of the Parthenon frieze, on loan from the Acropolis Museum in Athens; a vase engraved with the inscription 'Pheidiou eimi' (I am Phidias) from the Archaeological Museum in Olympia; and the so-called Strangford Shield, a replica of the shield of the Athena in the Parthenon, on loan from the British Museum.

Strangford Shield © The Trustees of the British Museum

 

Divided into six sections, the Fidia exhibition at Villa Caffarelli inaugurates a cycle of five shows under the title The Great Masters of Ancient Greece.

For full exhibition details see Capitoline Museums website.

