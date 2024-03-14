17.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 14 March 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. L'Aquila crowned Italy's Capital of Culture 2026
News Culture

L'Aquila crowned Italy's Capital of Culture 2026

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

L'Aquila to be Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2026.

L'Aquila, the city devastated by the massive earthquake that struck Italy's central Abruzzo region almost 15 years ago, has been announced as Italian Capital of Culture 2026.

Shortlisted towns and cities vying for the coveted title presented their bids to a jury last week, with the winning candidate for the prestigious recognition unveiled by Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano on Thursday.

L'Aquila, the capital of the Abruzzo region, saw off competition from the other nine finalists: Agnone (Isernia), Alba (Cuneo), Gaeta, Latina, Lucera (Foggia), Maratea (Potenza), Rimini, Treviso, and the Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese (Siena).

Marco Marsilio, the recently re-elected governor of Abruzzo, wrote on social media: "Great pride for the whole of Abruzzo, we strongly believed in it", conveying his "heartfelt congratulations" to L'Aquila mayor Pierluigi Biondi.

Both Marsilio and Biondi are members of premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party.

Earlier this year Pesaro, a city on the Adriatic coast, took up its status as Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2024, succeeding the northern Italian cities of Bergamo and Brescia.

Italy's previous culture capitals include Cagliari, Lecce, Perugia, Ravenna and Siena in 2015, Mantua in 2016, Pistoia in 2017 and Palermo in 2018.

The Italian title skipped a year in 2019 when Matera, in the southern Basilicata region, became the European Capital of Culture.

In 2020 it was the turn of Parma to receive Italy's culture capital status, with the north Italian city retaining the title for a second year to make up for the negative effects of the covid lockdowns.

Procida, the small island in the Gulf of Naples, was the title holder in 2022, while next year's Capitale di Cultura will be Agrigento.

Photo credit: Buffy1982 / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

French embassy in Italy to complete restoration project in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Palazzo Barberini to exhibit 50 masterpieces from Galleria Borghese

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome reopens Mario Praz Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums free for women on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Pompeii unearths fresco of Phrixus and Helle

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Bulgari restores sculptures at Rome monument to Italy's first king

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -