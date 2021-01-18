Italy: Procida wins Italian Capital of Culture 2022

Tiny island off Naples celebrates title of Italian Capital of Culture 2022.

Procida, the little island in the Gulf of Naples, has been crowned Italian Capital of Culture 2022, Italy's culture ministry announced on 18 January.

With its winning presentation titled La Cultura non Isola, Procida beat nine other finalists vying for the title: Ancona, Bari, Cerveteri, L'Aquila, Pieve di Soligo, Taranto, Trapani, Verbania and Volterra.

Procida, Italian Capital of Culture 2022

Procida was selected after each of the finalists presented a culture project for their city in front of a jury chaired by Prof. Stefano Baia Curioni.

"It is the first time that a small place has been awarded" - said culture minister Dario Franceschini, underlining that it was the not the candidate's size that was needed to win the coveted title, but its project.

Franceschini said that Procida had presented an "excellent" project capable of "representing a model for sustainable development" based on the island's culture and coastline, as well as "transmitting a poetic message, a vision of culture."

Congratulating Procida on its title, Franceschini said that the colourful Mediterranean island would "accompany us in the year of the restart and rebirth."

Where is Procida?

Procida is located between Capo Miseno and the island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples.

Measuring less than 4 sq km, Procida's jagged coastline is 16 km long and its Terra Murata hill - at 91 m - is the island's highest point.

Il Postino was filmed in Procida

One of the Flegrean Islands (Isole Flegree) along with Ischia, Vivara and Nisida, Procida has featured in more than 30 movies including The Postman (Il Postino), The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cleopatra.

Parma is currently Italy's capital of culture for 2020-2021 while the culture capital status for 2023 has already been awarded to Bergamo and Brescia.

Bypassing the usual application process earlier last year, Italy's chamber of deputies and senate approved the joint candidature in a symbol of hope and rebirth for the two northern cities which were devastated by the covid-19 pandemic.