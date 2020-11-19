Italian Capital of Culture 2022: who are the 10 finalists?

Jury presents shortlist for Italian culture capital 2022.

The shortlist of towns and cities vying for the title of Italian Capital of Culture 2022 has been narrowed down to 10 by the jury chaired by Prof. Stefano Baia Curioni.

The 10 finalists, each of which has presented a culture project for their city, now head into the final phase of the selection process.

The Italian culture ministry has announced the final 10 candidates:

  • Ancona
  • Bari
  • Cerveteri
  • L'Aquila
  • Pieve di Soligo
  • Procida
  • Taranto
  • Trapani
  • Verbania
  • Volterra

The ten finalist cities will have to present their projects in front of the jury during a public hearing at the culture ministry in Rome on 14 and 15 January 2021.

The jury will be tasked with recommending the most suitable candidate for the prestigious title to culture minister Dario Franceschini.

The winning city is expected to be announced by 18 January 2021.

Parma is currently Italy's capital of culture for 2020-2021 while the culture capital status for 2023 has already been awarded to Bergamo and Brescia.

Bypassing the usual application process earlier this year, Italy's chamber of deputies and senate approved the joint candidature in a symbol of hope and rebirth for the two northern cities which were devastated by the covid-19 pandemic.
