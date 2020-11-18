Italy faces national general strike by public sector workers on 25 November
Strike action by Italy's public sector workers will cause disruption to transport, schools and healthcare.
Italy's transport, education and health sectors face disruption on Wednesday 25 November due to a national general strike called by the USI trade union representing public workers.
There are a variety of reasons for the national strike, including greater rights, safety in the workplace and the fight against the privatisation of public services.
In addition to disruption to schools and healthcare, Rome's public transport network is at risk from a four-hour strike between 08.30 and 12.30.
The strike has caused disbelief among private sector workers who say the public sector has little to worry about in comparison to small businesses and the self-employed, many of whom have taken cut-backs, lost their jobs or face bankruptcy due to the covid-19 crisis.
Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.
