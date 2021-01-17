Italy's Blessing of the Animals tradition goes virtual due to covid-19

Blessing of the Animals will not take place at the Vatican this year.

Italy celebrates the feast day of St Anthony Abbot, the patron saint and protector of animals, on Sunday 17 January 2021.

This year however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Vatican will not take place.

The tradition normally involves an open air stable set up in front of St Peter’s Square with horses, cows, sheep, pigs, goats and hens, as well as dogs and cats.

The traditional Mass for farmers and their families will be celebrated St Peter's tomorrow, 18 January, but without any animals present outside, reports Vatican News.

However a parish in Rieti, north-east of Rome, is offering a symbolic blessing of all creatures great and small, with people sending photos of their pets and farm animals to Monsignor Benedetto Falcetti at the church of S. Michele Arcangelo.

Who was S. Antonio Abate?

In addition to animals and farmers, St Anthony Abbot is the patron saint of basket weavers and grave diggers, and is believed to protect against skin diseases, especially shingles.

The saint, who died in Egypt in 356, has always enjoyed a widespread following among Italy’s agricultural communities.

According to an ancient legend from the Veneto in northern Italy, on the night of 17 January animals acquired the ability to speak.

On this night each year, it is said that people were kept away from stables because to hear the animals talk was considered a bad omen.

General Info

Address St. Peter's Basilica, Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City

View on Map

Italy's Blessing of the Animals tradition goes virtual due to covid-19

St. Peter's Basilica, Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73446
Previous article Rome to reopen Domus Tiberiana imperial palace on Palatine Hill

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome street covered in dead birds after New Year fireworks
Animals

Rome street covered in dead birds after New Year fireworks

Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets
Animals

Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets

Rome's veterinary ambulance essential as covid numbers rise
Animals

Rome's veterinary ambulance essential as covid numbers rise

Rome's wild animals enjoy a peaceful Palatine Hill
Animals

Rome's wild animals enjoy a peaceful Palatine Hill

Rome mayor orders inquiry into wild boar killing in kids playground
Animals

Rome mayor orders inquiry into wild boar killing in kids playground

Rome police kill family of wild boar in kids playground near Vatican
Animals

Rome police kill family of wild boar in kids playground near Vatican

Covid-19: Rome zoo risks closure as visitor numbers plummet
Animals

Covid-19: Rome zoo risks closure as visitor numbers plummet

Rome: a happy end for Spillo, the old dog dumped in the trash
Animals

Rome: a happy end for Spillo, the old dog dumped in the trash

Italy: Family of bears visit Abruzzo village
Animals

Italy: Family of bears visit Abruzzo village

Rome: despair as turtle eggs fail to hatch on beach
Animals

Rome: despair as turtle eggs fail to hatch on beach

Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit
Animals

Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit

Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death
Animals

Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun
Animals

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta
Animals

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain
Animals

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain