Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions

Most regions in Italy to become orange zones from 17 January.

Three Italian regions will become 'red zones' from 17 January, under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions.

The country's most severe zona rossa restrictions will apply to the northern Lombardia region (which includes Milan), along with Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Most regions of Italy, including the Lazio region around Rome, are to be classified as 'orange zones.'

The new measures, which are due to be formalised tonight by Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza, will be effective from Sunday 17 January.

The move comes as premier Giuseppe Conte signed a new emergency decree earlier today, tightening Italy's coronavirus restrictions, with effect from 16 January. The measures include a ban on leaving your region unless for urgent or necessary reasons such as work, health or returning to your place of residence.

The existing recommendation of receiving a maximum of two non-cohabiting guests in your home remains in place. However this does not apply to children under the age of 14 or to people with disabilities or those who are not self-sufficient.

It will also be possible for people to leave small towns with a population of under 5,000 inhabitants, within a radius of 30 kilometres. However, people are not permitted to travel to the provincial capital in their regions, even if they are within a 30-km radius.

Regions in red zones from 17 January

Bolzano, Lombardia, Sicily.

In red zones (high-risk) restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too.

Regions in orange zones from 17 January

Abruzzo, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Piemonte, Puglia, Umbria, Valle D'Aosta, Veneto.

In orange zones (medium-high risk) shops can open, restaurants and bars are closed except for takeaway.

Regions in yellow zones from 17 January

Campania, Basilicata, Molise, Sardinia, Trento, Tuscany.



In yellow zones (moderate risk), restaurants and bars are open until 18.00, and shops stay open as normal.

For official information relating to the covid-19 crisis in Italy see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.