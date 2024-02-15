18.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 15 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 700 x 180 H 1
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome stages exhibition of Ukiyo-e Japanese art
What's on Exhibitions

Rome stages exhibition of Ukiyo-e Japanese art

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ukiyo-e exhibition at Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi from 20 February until 23 June.

Rome stages a major exhibition dedicated to the world of Ukiyo-e, a genre of Japanese art that flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries.

Titled The floating world. Ukiyoe. Visions from Japan, the exhibition is curated by Rossella Menegazzo and features 150 works on loan from the E. Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art in Genoa and the Museum of Civilizations in Rome.

The exhibition includes works by masters of the Edo period, including Kitagawa Utamaro, Katsushika Hokusai, of whom the Great Wave of Kanagawa will also be presented, Keisai Eisen and the great Utagawa school with Toyokuni, Toyoharu, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi, Kunisada.

The term ukiyo-e translates as "picture[s] of the floating world" and its artists produced woodblock prints and paintings of such subjects as female beauties; kabuki actors and sumo wrestlers; scenes from history and folk tales; travel scenes and landscapes; flora and fauna; and erotica.

For full exhibition details see Museo di Roma website.

Photo credit: Katsushika Hokusai: La [Grande] Onda presso la costa di Kanagawa dalla serie Trentasei vedute del monte Fuji 1830-1832. Silografia policroma © Courtesy of Museo d’Arte Orientale E. Chiossone.

General Info

Address Piazza di San Pantaleo, 10, Piazza Navona, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome stages exhibition of Ukiyo-e Japanese art

Piazza di San Pantaleo, 10, Piazza Navona, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Rome pays tribute to Rino Gaetano with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Antonio Donghi exhibition at Palazzo Merulana in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Irish Cultural Centre in Italy: An Evening of Irish Culture in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Emotion exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rubens exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -