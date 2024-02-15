Rome stages exhibition of Ukiyo-e Japanese art

Ukiyo-e exhibition at Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi from 20 February until 23 June.

Rome stages a major exhibition dedicated to the world of Ukiyo-e, a genre of Japanese art that flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries.

Titled The floating world. Ukiyoe. Visions from Japan, the exhibition is curated by Rossella Menegazzo and features 150 works on loan from the E. Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art in Genoa and the Museum of Civilizations in Rome.

The exhibition includes works by masters of the Edo period, including Kitagawa Utamaro, Katsushika Hokusai, of whom the Great Wave of Kanagawa will also be presented, Keisai Eisen and the great Utagawa school with Toyokuni, Toyoharu, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi, Kunisada.

The term ukiyo-e translates as "picture[s] of the floating world" and its artists produced woodblock prints and paintings of such subjects as female beauties; kabuki actors and sumo wrestlers; scenes from history and folk tales; travel scenes and landscapes; flora and fauna; and erotica.

Photo credit: Katsushika Hokusai: La [Grande] Onda presso la costa di Kanagawa dalla serie Trentasei vedute del monte Fuji 1830-1832. Silografia policroma © Courtesy of Museo d’Arte Orientale E. Chiossone.