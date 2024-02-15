Antonio Donghi exhibition at Palazzo Merulana in Rome

Antonio Donghi: The magic of silence at Palazzo Merulana from 9 February to 26 May 2024.

Rome's Palazzo Merulana, home of the Elena and Claudio Cerasi Foundation, stages an exhibition dedicated to the Italian artist Antonio Donghi, a leading figure in the Magic Realism art movement in Italy.

Curated by Fabio Benzi, the exhibition comprises more than 30 works by Donghi (1897-1963), including paintings on loan from Rome's municipal gallery of modern art, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Bank of Italy and the UniCredit collection (formerly Bank of Rome).

There are also Donghi paintings on display from the Elena and Claudio Cerasi collection, including three celebrated works: Lavandaie (1922-23), Gita in barca (1934) and Piccoli saltimbanchi (1938).

The exhibited works feature all the main themes painted by the Rome artist, including landscapes, still lifes, portraits, indoor and outdoor figures, circus and vaudeville characters.

For full exhibition details see the Palazzo Merulana website.