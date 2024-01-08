Rome pays tribute to Rino Gaetano with exhibition

Rino Gaetano exhibition in Rome from 16 February to 28 April.

Rome remembers the popular singer-songwriter Rino Gaetano with a new exhibition, more than four decades after the artist's untimely death at the age of 30.

The exhibition, the first of its kind in honour of Gaetano, will be hosted at the Museo di Romaa in Trastevere from 16 February until 28 April.

The show will feature memorabilia relating to the artist including archive footage, documents, musical instruments, his stage clothes and hat collection, with many items on public display for the first time.

Best remembered for hits including the jaunty Ma il cielo è sempre più blu and the ballad Aida, Gaetano was known for his rough voice and for taking aim at politics with his satirical songs.

Born in Calabria in Italy's southern Calabria region in 1950, Gaetano moved to Rome as a child.

He died in a car crash in the Italian capital on 2 June 1981, two days after his last television appearance when he sang the title track of his final album E io ci sto.

For exhibition details see Museo di Roma in Trastevere website.