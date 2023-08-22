35.2 C
What's on Exhibitions

Helmut Newton exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Helmut Newton: Legacy at Ara Pacis Museum.

Rome's Ara Pacis Museum presents Helmut Newton: Legacy, an exhibition featuring around 250 photographs by the famed photographer, from 6 October until 3 March 2024.

Newton (1920-2004) was one of the most influential and controversial photographers of the 20th century, achieving global fame in the 1970s as a celebrity photographer while working for Vogue magazine.

His images were often of a seductive, even gritty nature, and he favoured working in the street over the studio.

The exhibition in Rome will feature a selection of Newton's most iconic images alongside previously unpublished works, providing insights into this work and creative process.

The exhibition spans Newton's entire six-decade career, from fashion magazine covers to his celebrated Big Nudes series.

For exhibition details see Ara Pacis website.

Cover image: Helmut Newton. Amica. Milano, 1982. © Helmut Newton Foundation.

Address Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

