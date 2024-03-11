French embassy in Italy to complete restoration project in 2025

Palazzo Farnese to regain its original splendour.

The ongoing restoration of the exterior of Rome's Palazzo Farnese, seat of the French embassy to Italy and the École française de Rome, has entered its third and penultimate phase.

The works will focus on the main façade overlooking Piazza Farnese, as well as the restoration of the cornice and roofs of the historic palazzo, a Renaissance jewel in the centre of Rome.

France's ambassador to Italy, Martin Briens, said the works will be completed next year to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the embassy and the École française de Rome, "an event for which Palazzo Farnese will regain its original splendour".

The €5.6 million project, which began in 2021, is co-financed by the French ministries for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and of Higher Education and Research.

The embassy said in a statement that the restoration will "allow us to restore the original beauty of the materials used by four illustrious architects: Sangallo, Michelangelo, Vignola and Della Porta", while Ambassador Briens said the project underlined France's “significant investment and commitment to preserving cultural heritage”.

Palazzo Farnese has played an important role in Rome’s history, politics and art, and over the centuries it has hosted countless diplomats, kings, artists, popes and cardinals.

In 1513 Antonio da Sangallo the Younger began the construction of the main façade while the palace was already occupied by its owner, Cardinal Alessandro Farnese.

On the death of Sangallo in 1546, Michelangelo took over the project, modifying Sangallo’s designs. He created the cornice of the palace, modified the large window of the main façade and created the second floor of the internal courtyard.

Starting from 1550, Vignola oversaw construction of the façade on Via del Mascherone.

Finally, in 1573, Giacomo Della Porta undertook the construction of the rear wing and completed, in 1589, the façade facing the Tiber.

Palazzo Farnese is also famed for its Carracci Gallery, a Baroque masterpiece comprising frescoes of mythological scenes completed primarily by Annibale Carracci between 1597 and 1607.

The ongoing restoration work - monitored by the Special Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Rome - is divided into four stages over four years.

Following the restoration of the exteriors facing onto Via dei Farnesi and Via del Mascherone - and now Piazza Farnese - the fourth and final phase will focus on restoring the roofs and garden wall on the Via Giulia side of the property.

