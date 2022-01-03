Italy's winter sales season kicks off

Winter sales begin in Rome and Milan on 5 January.

Italy's post-Christmas sales season begins in Rome and most regions on 5 January, with sales already underway in Sicily and Basilicata in the south and Valle d'Aosta in the north.

The winter sales last for around six weeks, generally ending in early March but lasting until the end of that month in the northern Fruili Venezia Giulia region.

The average shopper will spend €119 in the sales, according to estimates by Confcommercio, the Italian confederation of retail shopkeepers, reports news agency ANSA.

Italy's retail organisation Confesercenti estimates that about four out of 10 Italians (39 per cent) plan to take advantage of discounted prices, reports ANSA, with an average spend of €150 per person.

Italian consumer watchdog Codacons reminds shoppers that during sales shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.

Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.

Photo: MilanoPE / Shutterstock.com.

