Covid: Italy sets fixed price for FFP2 masks

Italy agrees fixed price of 75 cent per FFP2 mask.

Italian authorities have agreed a new fixed price of €0.75 for the more protective FFP2 masks on sale in pharmacies, as part of renewed efforts to stem covid-19 infections.

The news follows talks between top pharmaceutical bodies and Italy's emergency coronavirus commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in consultation with the health ministry.

The agreement formalising the capped price of FFP2 masks - which provide better protection than ordinary surgical masks - is set to be signed shortly, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

FFP2 masks cost more than the surgical masks (which have a fixed price in Italy of 0.50 cent), generally costing between 80 cent and €2.50 each, reports Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

The move is part of recently announced measures to tighten Italy's Super Green Pass rules and ease existing quarantine regulations for the vaccinated.

Vaccinated people who have come into contact with a covid-positive person are required to wear FPP2 masks for 10 days after contact.

FFP2 masks must also be worn in cinemas, theatres, stadiums and on all public transport.

People in Italy are obliged to wear masks (including FFP2 and surgical varieties) outdoors as well as in indoor public spaces.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website. Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.