Covid: Italy sets fixed price for FFP2 masks

Italy agrees fixed price of 75 cent per FFP2 mask.

Italian authorities have agreed a new fixed price of €0.75 for the more protective FFP2 masks on sale in pharmacies, as part of renewed efforts to stem covid-19 infections.

The news follows talks between top pharmaceutical bodies and Italy's emergency coronavirus commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in consultation with the health ministry.

The agreement formalising the capped price of FFP2 masks - which provide better protection than ordinary surgical masks - is set to be signed shortly, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

FFP2 masks cost more than the surgical masks (which have a fixed price in Italy of 0.50 cent), generally costing between 80 cent and €2.50 each, reports Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

The move is part of recently announced measures to tighten Italy's Super Green Pass rules and ease existing quarantine regulations for the vaccinated.

Vaccinated people who have come into contact with a covid-positive person are required to wear FPP2 masks for 10 days after contact.

FFP2 masks must also be worn in cinemas, theatres, stadiums and on all public transport.

People in Italy are obliged to wear masks (including FFP2 and surgical varieties) outdoors as well as in indoor public spaces.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website. Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76235
Previous article Italy's winter sales season kicks off

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome and Milan to become yellow zones amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome and Milan to become yellow zones amid covid surge in Italy

Covid: Italy police to enforce New Year's Eve restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy police to enforce New Year's Eve restrictions

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron