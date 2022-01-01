Rome and Milan to become yellow zones amid covid surge in Italy

Italy to have 11 yellow zones from Monday as four more regions leave white zone.

The Italian regions of Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Piemonte (Turin) and Sicily will be classified as low-moderate risk yellow zones from 3 January, under Italy's four-tiered system of covid-19 restrictions.

This will bring the total number of yellow zone regions and autonomous provinces to 11, with the four new 'zone gialle' joining Bolzano, Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Trento and Veneto.

The rest of Italy is in the lowest-risk white zone, with the most relaxed rules, which become progressively stricter under the colour-coded system of yellow, orange (medium-risk) and red (highest-risk) zones.

To be classified a yellow zone, a region must reach the threshold of 10 per cent in intensive care and 15 per cent in general hospitalisations, with a weekly incident rate of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

News of the four new yellow zones, announced by the health ministry on New Year's Eve, came the same day that Italy registered 144,243 covid infections over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally since the pandemic began.

During his final New Year address last night, Italy’s outgoing president Sergio Mattarella thanked Italians for their "maturity and sense of responsibility" during the two years of the pandemic, paying particular tribute to healthcare workers.

Mattarella also berated those who “waste” the opportunity to receive a covid vaccine, describing it as an “offence” to all those who didn't have the chance.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website. Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi Photos / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid: Italy police to enforce New Year's Eve restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy police to enforce New Year's Eve restrictions

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals