Covid: Italy police to enforce New Year's Eve restrictions

Italian government bans public New Year events and shuts night clubs to stem spread of covid-19.

Italy is to step up police checks on New Year's Eve with officers enforcing the government's ban on public celebrations and ensuring that people are wearing masks outdoors, the interior ministry announced.

Police are to focus their anti-covid controls in city-centre areas most associated with nightlife where the likelihood of people gathering is highest, reports news agency ANSA.

The move comes after the Italian government banned public New Year events and ordered the closure of night clubs from 30 December until 31 January 2022.

People are not prohibited from hosting New Year parties in their homes, with no limitations on the number of guests, however the government has urged "maximum caution".

It is also possible to dine in restaurants on New Year's Eve, armed with the Super Green Pass which can only be obtained by those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid.

However the recent spike of covid infections has reportedly led to a flurry of cancellations in restaurants and hotels, as people move the party from the piazza to private homes.

Italy's latest anti-covid rules are far less restrictive than New Year's Eve last year when the whole country was in a 'red zone' lockdown. This year, by contrast, there is no curfew or no travel restrictions.

News of the increased police checks tonight comes amid record daily tallies of new covid-19 infections.

On Thursday Italy registered 126,888 new covid infections in the last 24 hours - up from 98,020 the day before - in what are the highest daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

Ahead of the government's clamp-down on New Year festivities, many cities in Italy cancelled their 'capodanno' events due to concerns over the rising numbers of covid cases.

The mayors of Rome, Milan and Florence have also restricted the use of fireworks on New Year's Eve.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76227
Previous article Rome bans New Year's Eve fireworks

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to ease covid quarantine rules and tighten Super Green Pass

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine
English news in Italy

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine