Omicron: Italy tightens covid rules amid record surge

Omicron soon to be "dominant variant" as Italy records highest daily number of covid infections since the start of the pandemic.

The Italian government has tightened its covid restrictions and Green Pass rules as new data shows that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Italy.

The new measures were announced by health minister Roberto Speranza on Thursday night after a day of intense meetings between premier Mario Draghi, the Italian cabinet, government health advisors and regional leaders.

The news come just after Italy's health ministry registered 44,595 new covid infections over the last 24 hours (up from 36,293 the day before) in what are the highest figures since the start of the pandemic.

Green Pass

The new rules include reducing the duration of the Green Pass certificate, which grants access to a wide range of activities and venues, to six months from the current nine, with effect from 1 February.

To access nursing homes it will be necessary to have had either three doses of the covid vaccine or two doses plus a negative covid test result.

Super Green Pass

The scope of the Super Green Pass - which can only be obtained by those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid - will be extended to museums, gyms, swimming pools, wellness centres, spas, bingo halls and social centres.

From 30 December until the end of Italy's state of emergency (31 March) it will be necessary to show the Super Green Pass in bars, restaurants and indoor venues to consume food or drinks at the counter.

This means that those who are unvaccinated will not be able to get a coffee, alcoholic beverage or sandwich while standing at the bar, and can only be served outside.

Booster

The minimum waiting time between the second dose of the covid vaccine and the 'booster' shot has been reduced from five to four months.

Masks

The government has reimposed a mask mandate outdoors nationwide, even in Italy's lowest-risk 'white zones', until 31 January 2022.

The more protective FFP2 masks are now required for indoor venues including cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums, as well as on public transport. This measure will be in place until 31 March.

Discos

Dance halls, discos and night clubs will be closed until 31 January 2022, Speranza announced, bypassing the busy New Year period.

In addition there is a nationwide ban until 31 January on public and private events that involve people gathering outdoors. It is also forbidden to consume food and drinks in cinemas, theatres and at sporting events.

Speranza promised more screening at schools, airports and at Italy's borders. Warning that Omicron is far more contagious than other variants, the minister described vaccines as a "fundamental defence" and called on people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Omicron

The new measures come as preliminary studies undertaken by Italy's higher health institute (ISS) show that the Omicron variant accounted for 28 per cent of covid cases in the country. 

ISS president Silvio Brusaferro said on Thursday that the results confirm the "great speed" at which Omicron spreads, estimating that it is "soon set to become the predominant variant", as is the case elsewhere in Europe.

Brusaferro said the best measures to combat Omicron included getting vaccinated, wearing masks and keeping social interactions to a minimum.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy see the health ministry website. Cover image: Assisi, December 2021. Photo credit: Buffy1982 / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76210
Previous article Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine
English news in Italy

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19

US puts Italy on 'very high' travel risk list for covid-19
English news in Italy

US puts Italy on 'very high' travel risk list for covid-19

Italy No Vax dentist with fake arm gets covid vaccine for real
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy No Vax dentist with fake arm gets covid vaccine for real

Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass