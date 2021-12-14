Italy set to extend covid state of emergency to 31 March

Italian government in talks to extend emergency powers for three months.

Italy is set to extend the nation's emergency powers until 31 March 2022, amid a rise in covid-19 cases, government sources told Italian media.

The state of emergency legislation, in place since 31 January 2020, expires at the end of this year.

News of its extension could be announced by the government of premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday 14 December, according to Italian media.

The state of emergency grants special powers to national and regional authorities in tackling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic quickly, cutting through red tape to implement, modify or revoke urgent measures when required.

The proposed move to extend the emergency legislation has been welcomed by the leaders of the government's coalition parties - Enrico Letta of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) and Giuseppe Conte of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle.

The leader of the right-wing Lega party Matteo Salvini, who up to a few days ago was strongly opposed to the move, now says he is "waiting for data" before declaring his view.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) in opposition, slammed the prospect, saying: "It is not an emergency."

Talk of the government extending Italy's state of emergency comes after the introduction of the Super Green Pass, which excludes the unvaccinated from a range of activities, and the recent banning of No Vax demonstrations from city centres across Italy.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.