Italy presents Rome bid for Expo 2030

Rome mayor hails city as "ideal" for Expo 2030.

Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented the Italian capital's bid to host Expo 2030 during the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), held virtually on 14 December.

Speaking on behalf of the Italian government, Di Maio said the Eternal City's bid was being presented under the theme 'People and Territories: Urban Regeneration, Inclusion and Innovation'.

Gualtieri hailed Rome as a "unique city that shows its thousands of years of history" and a "bastion of culture and science" that is the "ideal place for Expo 2030".

Rome will be up against Busan (South Korea), Moscow (Russia), Odessa (Ukraine) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) in the race to host Expo 2030.

The BIE will reveal the chosen city in 2023.
