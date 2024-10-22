19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Birth rate in Italy hits new record low
News English news in Italy

Birth rate in Italy hits new record low

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Births in Italy set to drop further in 2024.

Italy's birth rate fell by 3.4 per cent in 2023 with 379,890 births, 13,000 fewer than the previous year, according to data released by national statistic office ISTAT on Monday.

The number of births in Italy in 2023 is the lowest since records began in 1861, after Italian unification, with the figure falling for the 15th year in a row.

Roughly six babies were born last year per 1,000 residents, ISTAT said, with the downward trend set to continue in 2024.

Provisional data for the first seven months this year shows that there were 4,600 fewer births than in the first seven months of 2023, according to the ISTAT report.

This represents a fall of 34.1 per cent from 2008 - the last year Italy saw an increase in the country's birth rate - when 576,000 babies were born.

Italy's plumetting birth rate is mirrored by a rapidly ageing population, with figures released by ISTAT last December showing that for every child under six there are more than five elderly people.

Taco 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Bologna under water as Italy hit by heavy rain and floods

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome court rejects Italy's detention of migrants in Albania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy opens migrant centres in Albania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Pro-Palestinian rally in Rome on 12 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy protests to Israel over attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy to test public alert system for Campi Flegrei on 11 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Tuscany floods: Search for missing baby and grandmother

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Building collapse in Italy kills two children, their mother and grandmother

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -