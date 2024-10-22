Best things to do in Rome in November 2024

A local's guide to what's on in Rome in November.

November in Rome is traditionally one of the quieter times to visit the Eternal City however based on the hordes of tourists so far this year it may be more crowded than usual.

Rome offers a swathe of cultural events and things to do in November as the capital enjoys the last month of autumn and edges closer to the start of Christmas season.

November kicks off with a national public holiday for All Saints' Day which this year falls on a Friday meaning a long weekend for many people in Italy.

The Roma Jazz Festival, now in its 48th year, offers jazz concerts by Italian and international acts including Lakecia Benjamin, Nubia Garcia, and Bill Evans Vansband Allstars, on dates between 1 and 23 November.

Museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free on Sunday 3 November. The free sites in the capital include landmarks such as the Capitoline Museums and Castel Sant'Angelo as well as lesser known gems including Centrale Montemartini.

Look to the skies on the morning of 4 November as the Frecce Tricolori jets stage a spectacular aeronautical display to mark National Unity and Armed Forces Day, a national day in Italy but not a public holiday.

Romaeuropa, Rome's cutting-edge arts festival, offers a packed programme of theatre, contemporary dance, music, digital art and events for kids, until 17 November. November highlights include the Groupe Acrobatique of Tangier in a colourful performance of acrobatics, break-dance, taekwondo and freestyle (12-14 Nov); and Christian Fennesz and Alva Noto (17 Nov) who will stage a groundbreaking collaboration in honour of Ryuchi Sakamoto.

The Accademia di Santa Cecilia programme of classical music concerts includes pianist Rudolf Buchbinder performing and conducting three of Mozart's most significant piano concertos (21-24 Nov), and music director Daniel Harding joining forces with violinist Lisa Batiashvili in a performance of music by Prokofiev, Debussy and Brahms (28-30 Nov).

Exhibitions in Rome in November include Botero at Palazzo Bonaparte, the largest exhibition in Italy ever dedicated to the Colombian painter; a showcase of works by Spanish avant-garde artist Joan Miró at the Museo Storico della Fanteria; and a new exhibition by contemporary Roman artist Pietro Ruffo at Palazzo Esposizioni.

The International Festival of Sacred Music and Art will be held in Rome and the Vatican from 15-19 November, with a series of concerts in basilicas featuring renowned orchestras, choirs and soloists performing 18th- and 19th-century sacred music.

Rome's opera house stages Simon Boccanegra, Verdi's magnificent telling of a humble 14th century Genoan who rises to become Doge of the city, conducted by Michele Mariotti and directed by Richard Jones (27 Nov-5 Dec).

The Botanic Garden in Rome will be illuminated at night over the Christmas season once again with enchanting tunnels of lights and magical installations. Titled Trame di Luce, the multi-sensory event of light and sound opens on 30 November and is designed for both adults and children.

We will update the information on this list regularly and add new events as they are announced. For more events and things to do in Rome see our What's On guide.



Photo Wanted in Rome.