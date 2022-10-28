Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with public holiday on 1 November

All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.

This year the national holiday - also known as Tutti i Santi - falls on a Tuesday meaning that the country's schools and public offices will be closed.

Many businesses and schools in Italy will also take the Monday off, resulting in a four-day "ponte" weekend.

The celebration of all the saints is followed on Wednesday 2 November by All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed.

In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.

The capital’s three main cemeteries - Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta - will be open on 1 and 2 November from 07.30-18.00.

The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Testaccio district is open on both days from 09.00-17.00, with last entry at 16.30. 

For details about visiting Rome’s cemeteries see city websitePhoto credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77662
Previous article Covid: Italy to let No Vax health workers go back to work

RELATED ARTICLES

Mussolini banners appear at Colosseum on centenary of March on Rome
English news in Italy

Mussolini banners appear at Colosseum on centenary of March on Rome

Italy marks 100 years since Mussolini's March on Rome
English news in Italy

Italy marks 100 years since Mussolini's March on Rome

Novembrata: Rome's unseasonably warm weather to last until November
English news in Italy

Novembrata: Rome's unseasonably warm weather to last until November

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as leader of Italy's new right-wing government
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as leader of Italy's new right-wing government

Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's first woman prime minister
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's first woman prime minister

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983
English news in Italy

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Italy's ambassador in UK hits back at Economist over Britaly cover
English news in Italy

Italy's ambassador in UK hits back at Economist over Britaly cover

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses
English news in Italy

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo
English news in Italy

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air
English news in Italy

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism
English news in Italy

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago
English news in Italy

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
English news in Italy

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro
English news in Italy

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro