Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with public holiday on 1 November
All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.
This year the national holiday - also known as Tutti i Santi - falls on a Tuesday meaning that the country's schools and public offices will be closed.
Many businesses and schools in Italy will also take the Monday off, resulting in a four-day "ponte" weekend.
The celebration of all the saints is followed on Wednesday 2 November by All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed.
In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.
The capital’s three main cemeteries - Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta - will be open on 1 and 2 November from 07.30-18.00.
The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Testaccio district is open on both days from 09.00-17.00, with last entry at 16.30.
For details about visiting Rome’s cemeteries see city website. Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Musical connection and wellness retreat in Tuscany, November 11-12-13
2-bedroom remodeled flat with balcony