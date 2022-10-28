Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with public holiday on 1 November

All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.

This year the national holiday - also known as Tutti i Santi - falls on a Tuesday meaning that the country's schools and public offices will be closed.

Many businesses and schools in Italy will also take the Monday off, resulting in a four-day "ponte" weekend.

The celebration of all the saints is followed on Wednesday 2 November by All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed.

In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.

The capital’s three main cemeteries - Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta - will be open on 1 and 2 November from 07.30-18.00.

The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Testaccio district is open on both days from 09.00-17.00, with last entry at 16.30.

For details about visiting Rome’s cemeteries see city website. Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.