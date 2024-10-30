14.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 30 October 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy celebrates Armed Forces at Circus Maximus in Rome
News English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Armed Forces at Circus Maximus in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome hosts Villaggio Difesa from 1-4 November.

Italy will mark National Unity and Armed Forces Day with a four-day 'Defence Village' in celebration of the military at the Circus Maximus in Rome from 1-4 November.

The Villaggio Difesa will offer visitors a series of events and activities that promote the Italian armed forces, including flight simulation sessions and military training tests as well as concerts, conferences and performances, including by dog units.

The initiative will be inaugurated by defence minister Guido Crosetto whose ministry this week launched a promotional video hailing Italy as "a united, strong country that looks to the future without fear".

On the morning of 4 November, President Mattarella will lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Piazza Venezia in honour of Italy’s war dead and casualties of international peacekeeping missions.

The solemn ceremony, scheduled at 09.00, will include a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori jets which emit plumes of the colours from the Italian tricolour.

The date of the Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate, which is not a public holiday in Italy, marks the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918, which ended world war one on the Italian front.

This year Italy's state museums and archaeological sites will be open for free on Monday 4 November, in addition to Sunday 3 November, to mark the annual event.

Photo Ministero Difesa

General Info

Address 00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

Italy celebrates Armed Forces at Circus Maximus in Rome

00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day on 4 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Remembrance Day Ceremony in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Birth rate in Italy hits new record low

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Bologna under water as Italy hit by heavy rain and floods

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome court rejects Italy's detention of migrants in Albania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy opens migrant centres in Albania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Pro-Palestinian rally in Rome on 12 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy protests to Israel over attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -