Culture

Italy opens museums for free on 3 and 4 November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy adds 4 November to list of free museum dates.

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy will open their doors for free on Monday 4 November to mark National Unity and Armed Forces Day, the culture ministry has confirmed.

This extra free museum day will be preceded on Sunday 3 November by the free opening of state-run museums and archaeological sites for Italy's monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The special opening on 4 November was introduced last year by former culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano along with two other symbolic dates: Festa della Liberazione on 25 April and Festa della Repubblica on 2 June.

The list of state-run sites participating in the initiative for the Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate on 4 November can be consulted on the culture ministry website.

The date of the national day, which is not a public holiday, coincides with the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918, which ended world war one on the Italian front.

The nationwide Domenica al Museo scheme, launched in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in the capital will be open for free, however some Rome landmarks such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

The initiative on 3 November allows free access to all city-run museums in Rome including the Capitoline Museums, the Forma Urbis Museum and the archaeological site in Largo di Torre Argentina.

For more information see city website or tel. 060608. Photo credit: Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com.

Temple TREY Nov to Jan 320x480

