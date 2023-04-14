Italy to open museums for free on three new dates

Italy adds three new dates to Free Museum Sundays.

Italy is to open state museums and archaeological parks for free on three new "symbolic" dates, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Italian television on Thursday evening.

The three dates are 25 April for Festa della Liberazione and 2 June for Festa della Repubblica - both of which are public holidays - and 4 November for National Unity and Armed Forces Day, which is a national day but not one of Italy's public holidays.

Announcing the news on the Cinque Minuti show hosted by Bruno Vespa, Sangiuliano confirmed that the three dates will be added to the Domenica al Museo programme of free museum openings on the first Sunday of each month.

Sangiuliano also addressed the increased ticket prices at the Uffizi and the introduction next July of a €5 entry fee to the Pantheon, noting that part of the proceeds will go to church charities to help the poor in Rome.

Photo credit: silverfox999 / Shutterstock.com