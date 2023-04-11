Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 14 April

Trenitalia workers to stage 8-hour strike.

Italy is braced for a nationwide rail strike by Trenitalia staff on Friday 14 April, from 09.00 to 17.00, with major disruption expected to train services across the country.

The industrial action has been called jointly by the Italian trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie.

The unions said in a statement that the planned strike is in protest over the "worsening" of working conditions for railway workers as well as for cleaning staff and catering contractors.

Unions also called for a "serious confrontation" to resolve the "critical issues" facing Trenitalia employees.