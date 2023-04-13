15.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome celebrates Italian Resistance with festival in Garbatella
News History

Rome celebrates Italian Resistance with festival in Garbatella

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Garbatella hosts Festa della Resistenza from 23-25 April.

Rome will stage a festival dedicated to the Italian Resistance movement with a three-day programme of cultural and historical events to be held in the city's Garbatella district from 23-25 April.

The festival is designed to raise awareness of "a fundamental page in the city's national and European history, that is the struggle for liberation between 1943 and 1945, and offer an opportunity to confront the values and principles on which our democratic republic is founded," according to a statement on the city's website.

The event, promoted and supported by the city's culture department, coincides with Liberation Day, or Festa della Liberazione, a national public holiday on Tuesday 25 April.

The annual commemoration marks the end of the Fascist regime and of the Nazi Germany occupation during world war two, as well as the victory of Italy's Resistance movement of partisans who opposed the regime.

The Festa della Resistenza events will take place in various spaces around Garbatella, including the Flamigni Archive, Teatro Palladium and the Moby Dick Cultural Hub Library.

The three-day programme will explore Resistance themes in depth, with talks, film screenings, theatre performances, book presentations, discussions, workshops for children, guided tours of Garbatella and a “Liberation Lunch” in Piazza Sauli.

The festival will feature presentations by historians, writers, journalists, literature scholars, artists and musicians, as well as the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Also participating in the event will be representatives of Italian partisan associations including former Resistance fighters and deportees, the city said.

Admission to all events is free, subject to availability. For full festival details see Culture Roma website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

History

Italy senate speaker La Russa slams 1944 partisan attack in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Rome celebrates 2,776th birthday on 21 April 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Italy remembers the Fosse Ardeatine massacre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Italy gives green light to Holocaust Museum in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Leonardo da Vinci's mother was a slave, new research claims

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Ides of March: Rome re-enacts assassination of Julius Caesar

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Santa Francesca Romana: Rome patron saint of drivers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Italy remembers victims of the Foibe massacres

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -