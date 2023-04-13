Rome celebrates Italian Resistance with festival in Garbatella

Garbatella hosts Festa della Resistenza from 23-25 April.

Rome will stage a festival dedicated to the Italian Resistance movement with a three-day programme of cultural and historical events to be held in the city's Garbatella district from 23-25 April.

The festival is designed to raise awareness of "a fundamental page in the city's national and European history, that is the struggle for liberation between 1943 and 1945, and offer an opportunity to confront the values and principles on which our democratic republic is founded," according to a statement on the city's website.

The event, promoted and supported by the city's culture department, coincides with Liberation Day, or Festa della Liberazione, a national public holiday on Tuesday 25 April.

The annual commemoration marks the end of the Fascist regime and of the Nazi Germany occupation during world war two, as well as the victory of Italy's Resistance movement of partisans who opposed the regime.

Dal 23 al 25 aprile a Roma, nel quartiere della Garbatella, sarà #FestadellaResistenzaRoma23.

Tante le attività per la riscoperta della stagione di lotte e di passioni da cui è scaturita l’Italia democratica di oggi.

Info e programma su #CultureRoma: https://t.co/2f2hlhqEvj pic.twitter.com/UewepEAeNM— Culture Roma (@culture_roma) April 12, 2023

The Festa della Resistenza events will take place in various spaces around Garbatella, including the Flamigni Archive, Teatro Palladium and the Moby Dick Cultural Hub Library.

The three-day programme will explore Resistance themes in depth, with talks, film screenings, theatre performances, book presentations, discussions, workshops for children, guided tours of Garbatella and a “Liberation Lunch” in Piazza Sauli.

The festival will feature presentations by historians, writers, journalists, literature scholars, artists and musicians, as well as the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Also participating in the event will be representatives of Italian partisan associations including former Resistance fighters and deportees, the city said.

Admission to all events is free, subject to availability. For full festival details see Culture Roma website.