Italy bids to host Euro 2032

"Extraordinary opportunity" for Italy says Gravina.

Italy has formally submitted a bid to host the 2032 European Championship, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Wednesday.

The dossier was sent to European soccer's governing body UEFA which will evaluate bids from Italy and Turkey in the coming months before revealing the winner in October.

If Italy's candidature is successful, the tournament would be hosted in Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cagliari.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina described the bid as "an extraordinary opportunity" for Italy.

In October the Italian sports minister Andrea Abodi hailed the bid as "fundamental" in accelerating the “sustainable, long-term development of Italian sports venues".

The FIGC has said that hosting the Euro 2032 event would offer the chance to modernise the nation’s stadiums, some of which have not been upgraded since the 1990 World Cup, the last major soccer tournament hosted by Italy alone.

Italy won the Euro championship as host nation in 1968 and also organised Euro 1980, won by West Germany, as well as four games of Euro 2020 which the Italians won after defeating England.