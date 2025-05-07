The Italian Star of Art Whistling Elena Somarè, will perform in the unique Renaissance location of Cappella Orsini, songs of the Italian classical tradition, but also international tunes connected to the whistle. Stories will be told on this particular instrument used during the Renaissance period
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink
CAPPELLA ORSINI - FONDAZIONE OPERA LUCIFERO ETS, Via di Grotta Pinta, Roma, RM, Italia
