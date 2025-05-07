17.8 C
Wed, 07 May 2025
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink

The Italian Star of Art Whistling Elena Somarè, will perform in the unique Renaissance location of Cappella Orsini, songs of the Italian classical tradition, but also international tunes connected to the whistle. Stories will be told on this particular instrument used during the Renaissance period

Price info from 20 to 40 euros on Event Brite
Address CAPPELLA ORSINI - FONDAZIONE OPERA LUCIFERO ETS, Via di Grotta Pinta, Roma, RM, Italia
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink - image 1
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink - image 2
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink - image 3
