Jobs wanted in Rome

Summer Intensive Online English

Wanted in Rome

British qualified and experienced teacher of English Language and Literature is available to teach intensive online courses during the months of July and August. Experience in teaching all levels of Cambridge English examinations, IGCSE and A levels. If interested, please contact me by email: rgilbodydickerson@gmail.com

Address Trastevere, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address rgilbodydickerson@gmail.com

