British qualified and experienced teacher of English Language and Literature is available to teach intensive online courses during the months of July and August. Experience in teaching all levels of Cambridge English examinations, IGCSE and A levels. If interested, please contact me by email: rgilbodydickerson@gmail.com
General Info
View on Map
Summer Intensive Online English
Trastevere, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Any students from Exeter University?